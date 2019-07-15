Mumbai: Political infighting within Shiv Sena’s Amaravati reaches Thackeray’s court

Mumbai: The political infighting within Shiv Sena’s Amravati District unit reached at Uddhav Thackeray’s court in Mumbai. It is learnt that Anant Gudhe, former Member of Parliament was pulled up by Thackeray.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, Anandrao Adsul, Shiv Sena’s three-time MP from Amravati was defeated by Navneet Kaur Rana. Adsul has complained that Gudhe has worked against the party during Lok Sabha election. He also submitted the video in which the wife of Anant Gudhe was seen congratulating and felicitating Naveet Rana after Rana’s thanksgiving rally victory.

Gudhe, who too represented Amravati many times in Lok Sabha till delimitation took place in 2009, was summoned by Thackeray along with party leaders. Gudhe clarified that this video was of a all party programme organised before Lok Sabha election on Maha-Shivratri.

“For me, the Shiv Sena is like my mother while Matoshree, official residence of Thackeray, is like a temple. I am working for Shiv Sena since the last 35 years and I have never committed any fraud with the party,” Gudhe claimed.