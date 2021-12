Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi in connection with a fraud case. A court sent Sanghvi to the custody of EOW till December 25, informed Mumbai Police offcial.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:31 PM IST