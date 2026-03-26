Mumbai: Police Vehicle Goes Up In Flames In Andheri's Sakinaka, Blast Triggers Panic - VIDEO

Mumbai: A Mumbai Police vehicle caught fire in Andheri's Sakinaka area. The vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio N, was part of the recently flagged-off fleet of 633 four-wheelers added to the Mumbai Police Force. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Currently, the exact cause of the fire is unknown. Visuals from the scene showed flames reaching the fuel pipe, and a small blast was heard. Bystanders also rushed to help extinguish the fire before it could spread further.

On February 26, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis flagged off over 1200 advanced vehicles for the Mumbai Police Force at Nariman Point. According to the Mumbai Police, the CM flagged off 633 four-wheelers and 657 motorcycles at Nariman Point, strengthening the Mumbai Police’s people-centric response and on-ground readiness. "These additions will enable us to respond faster, more effectively, and efficiently, further reinforcing the safety and security of our citizens."

Meanwhile, in a recent fire incident, a major fire broke out at a godown near the Pleasant Park area in Mira Road, triggering panic among residents as flames rapidly spread to nearby residential buildings. The blaze erupted around 9 pm in a makeshift warehouse constructed using tin sheets and bamboo. The godown reportedly stored highly flammable materials such as plastic and cloth, which intensified the fire and caused it to spread quickly.

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