Mumbai police undertakes awareness campaign to make city safer for women

The Mumbai police have begun an awareness campaign against eve-teasing throughout the city from Tuesday. The police have uploaded posters and related information on their social media handles informing citizens to dial 100 as soon as such incidents take place, so that the police can assist in the best way possible.



With hashtags and slogans like #StopEveTeasing #StopEyeingHer #Dial100 and "If not now, then when?', the awareness campaign has begun. It also mentioned that in the event of any such incident the victim should report to the nearest police station, dial 100 or tag Mumbai police on Twitter for further action.

Explaining the motive behind the campaign and how the police will respond to complaints, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahesh Reddy, said, "This campaign has been initiated to give more focus towards crime against women throughout the city and to encourage women to come forward in case they experience such incidents."

"Also, whenever a complaint is received, the police will reach the spot as soon as possible and take legal action that is appropriate for the incident. If the accused is available, he will be taken to the police station and the required section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be applied and an arrest will be made.

In case the accused is not available and the victim can identify or provide any information about him, then we will use the information to identify and trace the accused," he added.

Earlier this year, during the annual crime press conference, it was mentioned that crimes against women and cybercrimes are two of the top priorities of the police in the city. For the first time in many years, cases of crime against women witnessed a decrease in 2021 as compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. According to the police data, 5,946 such cases were registered in 2021 as compared to 6,438 cases in 2019.

Women's Voices

Neha Shukla, Khar West

"Eve-teasing is experienced by almost all women throughout their life, especially during their youth. This is something that is very difficult to eradicate from society, but giving people a reminder and initiating such campaigns, does spread awareness among citizens so that it can at least be controlled."



Joslin Kurian, Nalasopara

"Such campaigns boost the confidence of women to stop being scared and call out people who do not respect women. It also gives a sense of assurance that there is someone to protect them just a phone call away."



Teena Varghese, Borivali

"I am not sure if the police will be able to reach on time whenever there is an eve-teasing complaint because it usually happens in seconds or minutes when someone blows a whistle or calls out names or just brushes their arm purposely against women. However, the women should either give them a stern look or take a picture of them and tag it to the police on Twitter."



Saniya Shaikh, Santacruz West

"I think women should call the police and make sure such people are arrested because it will not only serve them a punishment but it will also send across a message to others like them, that things won't be taken lightly even if it's just a dirty stare."