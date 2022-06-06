Mumbai Police to question Nupur Sharma over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed

Controversial remarks against Prophet: Who is Nupur Sharma? Know all about BJP leader at centre of row as middle eastern countries summon Indian ambassadors | Twitter

Mumbai Police will soon send a summon to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and record her statement in connection with her comments against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue, Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey said on Monday.

The Mumbai police had last week registered an FIR against Sharma for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through remarks she made against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate.

The Pydhonie police registered an FIR on charges of hurting religious feelings, promoting enmity and causing public mischief based on a complaint by Raza Academy.

She was booked under sections 295-A (acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 505 (II) (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was registered based on a statement by Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy.

As per his statement, he received a link on WhatsApp pertaining to the debate on the Gyanvapi issue in which Sharma participated. Shaikh said he was hurt on seeing the comments made by the suspended BJP spokesperson on the Prophet and his wife.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police today registered an FIR over complaints that Sharma was receiving threats for her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

"Based on the FIR, we have initiated a probe into the matter," a senior police official said.

According to officials, the FIR has been registered under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against unknown people.