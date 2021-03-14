Mumbai: Police suspect gangster Ravi Pujari playing tricks to avoid jail

The Mumbai Crime Branch interrogating gangster Ravi Pujari suspects that the gangster is feared being sent to jail following which he demands police custody to be extended. Last time when he was produced before the court, the gangster himself asked for extension in his police custody and said that he has certain information to be shared with the police.

According to a senior officer, unlike his claim before the court, Pujari haven't shared anything significant so far, neither with respect to his gang members nor anything with respect to the case in which his interrogation was underway. He is simply agreeing to whatever we are throwing at him to avoid trouble for him during custodial interrogation. After interrogating him for days, cops started suspecting that it was his trick to avoid being sent to jail soon.

While in Karnataka jail, Pujari continued to oppose his transfer to Mumbai, according to the police, Pujari feared for his life in jail due to the intense gang wars in the city in the past. In 2013, gangster Abu Salem was attacked inside Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai by one Devendra Jagtap, Salem survived the attack. In 2002, a rival gang member killed an aide of Chhota Rajan, O P Sing inside Nashik Prison.

Last week when the crime branch officers produced Pujari before the court, he stepped into the witness box and supported the prosecution's demand which were seeking extension in his police custody, he said that he has no objection in extension to his custody.

He also stated that he has certain information that he wants to share with the investigation officer. Following the hearing, the court extended his police custody till March 15.

There are around 49 cases registered against the gangster in Mumbai apart from cases in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

However, his custody was granted to the Mumbai police only in 10 serious cases.

Gujarat and Kerala are among other states where multiple offences against him were registered.

The gangster was extradited to India from Senegal in February 2020 and since then he was lodged in Karnataka jail. The Mumbai police which were long seeking his custody had to approach Senegal court through the Ministry of External Affairs.