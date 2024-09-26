 Mumbai: Police Struggle To Trace Woman Suspected Of Kidnapping 1-Year-Old Girl From Churchgate Area; Search Ongoing
Ankit Salvi
Thursday, September 26, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Mumbai: Two weeks after the abduction of a one-year-old girl from the Churchgate area, the child's whereabouts remain unknown, leaving her parents in deep distress. The child's mother, Sharmili, and father, Ramu Mutthu, are overcome with grief and fear, as the police have yet to trace their daughter, Aishwarya, who was kidnapped by an unidentified woman on the night of September 10.

About The Case

Despite extensive efforts, the Marine Drive Police have been unable to locate the child. In their search, officers have reviewed footage from approximately 1,000 CCTV cameras between Mumbai and Rajasthan. While several cameras captured images of the suspect with the child, the woman’s constant movement has hampered efforts to track her.

Recalling the night of the abduction, Sharmili said, "We were asleep when an unknown woman took our baby. We realized she was gone in the morning and immediately informed the police."

The family has endured 16 days of anguish, with no clue as to the child's fate.

"The police believe the woman may be in Jaipur, but we cannot stop worrying about our daughter's condition," she added.

2 Teams Of Marine Drive Police Stationed In Jaipur To Assist In Search Operation

Two teams from the Marine Drive Police are currently stationed in Jaipur to assist in the search. According to police, the suspect's last known location was at Jaipur Railway Station, where she was captured on CCTV. Senior Police Inspector Nilesh Bagul said that the investigation has covered over 1,000 CCTV cameras from CSMT to Jaipur, but tracing the suspect has been difficult as she is not carrying a mobile phone.

"It's been 16 days, and apart from CCTV footage, we have no other significant leads. Our teams are in Jaipur working to capture the suspect, and we hope to arrest her soon," Bagul added. The investigation is ongoing, but as of now, the search for Aishwarya continues without any breakthroughs.

