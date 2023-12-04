Mumbai Police Seized Drugs Worth Over ₹48 Crore, Arrested 206 Accused In 2023 So Far |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown against drugs, Mumbai Police has arrested four accused and seized drugs worth Rs 12 lakh from Andheri and Jogeshwari. Mumbai Police's Bandra Unit conducted raid on Saturday (December 02) in Gaondevi in Andheri's Dongri. The Police arrested three persons who were in possession of 30 grams of mephedrone (MD) which was worth Rs 6 lakh.

Raid in Jogeshwari West

Another raid was conducted by the Police in Jogeshwari West on Sunday (December 03) and arrested one accused. The Police also recovered 30 grams of MD from him which cost Rs 6 lakh. The Mumbai Police in the collective raids arrested four accused and recovered 60 grams of MD which cost Rs 12 lakh.

The accused have been arrested and they are in police custody

Cases have been registered against all the accused and the police have conducted an inquiry to nab the other accused in the case.

The Police registered around 98 cases in 2023

The Police has claimed that it has registered around 98 cases and arrested 206 drug dealers in 2023. The police have seized drugs worth over Rs 48 crore from these dealers. Mumbai Police further informed that it has registered around 65 cases which relates to the possession of MD. It has also arrested around 168 drug dealers in connection with the case. The Police also said that it has seized MD worth over Rs 30 crore from these accused.