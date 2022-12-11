Mumbai: Police say 'good morning' with enhanced patrolling

File Photo

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi has formed a ‘good morning’ squad to keep a check on miscreants. To maintain law and order and avoid communal flare-ups, this special squad actively monitors the area from 2am till 6.30am.

A minority-dominated area, Shivaji Nagar has had several communal incidents in the past. The major one was the 1992-93 riots as it's said that the peace disturbing acts started from this place back then.

“This area has had several communal incidents before, and that continues even today. It may not be on a mass scale at present, but prevention is better. Minor incidents can flare up into riots. We want to avoid that at all costs and which is why the good morning squad came into the picture,” explained Senior Police Inspector Arjun Rajane, of Shivaji Nagar police station, who came up with the idea after he was transferred to this police station.



The squad has been asked to patrol the designated spots which have the possibility of fights that can snowball into riots, if not restrained, he said. These spots include 107 worship places, including mosques and dargahs, 51 temples, 13 Buddha Vihar, 11 Hanuman temples, and two churches. Other places include statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, etc. The squad also visits areas like Baigan Wadi and Rafik Nagar which have earned notoriety for drug cases.



“Two officers go on rounds to spots, which are near places of worship, to see if anyone or any group is suspiciously lingering around. If found, they (cops) make them disperse and also check if there is any illegal activity going around like peddling of drugs or weapons,” said Mr Rajane.

The punctuality of a good morning squad is under constant monitor. After reaching the patrolling spots, they have to click a selfie and send it to their seniors. The communal fights have declined post the initiative, claimed the Shivaji Nagar police.