Mumbai: Police Save Chembur Rickshaw Driver From Men Attempting To Steal Money

Mumbai: Mankhurd police saved the life of an auto-rickshaw driver who was under attack by assailants attempting to steal his money.

The auto-rickshaw driver shouted loudly drawing the attention of the nearby police, who were patrolling in the vicinity, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended the accused.

On Saturday night, an auto-rickshaw driver residing in Chembur, started on a journey from Thane to Mumbai with three passengers. The accused forcefully took the auto near the drain, robbed the driver of his money, and even assaulted him with a knife, causing injuries. The distressed auto-rickshaw driver urgently cried out for assistance, and the vigilant Mankhurd police, patrolling nearby, promptly responded to his distress calls. They successfully rescued the driver from the clutches of the three individuals and rushed him to the hospital for medical attention.

Case registered against three

The police registered a case against the three individuals under sections 397 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC Act. Additionally, one more individual has been apprehended from Mumbra, while efforts to locate another suspect are underway. Deepak Dalavi, Assistant Police Inspector of the Crime Unit at Mankhurd police station, and his team are investigating this case.

