Mumbai Police Salary Scam Probe Widens As Crime Branch Takes Over ₹6.41-Crore Fraud Investigation | AI

Mumbai: The exposure of the multi-crore salary scam in the Mumbai Police has sent shockwaves through the force, with officials now suspecting that the fraud may extend far beyond the initially identified period of 2019 and 2020. An audit of payroll records has been initiated to determine whether similar irregularities occurred even before the introduction of the Sevaarth salary management system. Considering the seriousness of the offence, the investigation has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Five Officials Booked for Cheating and Criminal Conspiracy

Based on a complaint filed by a Police Inspector from the North Regional Division office, the Samta Nagar Police registered an FIR against five officials—Administrative Officer Ramkishan Goswami, Nagesh Talwadekar, Vijaya Chavan, Head Clerk Ajay Rathod, and Senior Clerk Amol Meshram. They have been booked on charges including cheating the government, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly projected 10 non-police individuals as police personnel and fraudulently transferred salary payments into their bank accounts. The irregularities came to light during the migration of employee data from the old Sevaarth payroll system to a new salary management platform. A detailed scrutiny of salary records for certain months in 2019 and 2020 revealed discrepancies, leading investigators to uncover an alleged embezzlement of ₹6.41 crore.

Investigators Probe Possible Wider Payroll Manipulation

Police officials believe the scam may not have been limited to those two years. Investigators suspect that similar manipulation may have taken place even before the Sevaarth system was introduced, when salary processing was handled manually. As a result, authorities are auditing records from every office where the accused were previously posted to ascertain whether the fraud had been carried out elsewhere as well.

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Officials said the total amount siphoned off could increase significantly once the audit is completed. Meanwhile, Crime Branch teams are trying to identify the 10 beneficiaries in whose names the salaries were allegedly withdrawn and determine how they agreed to receive money fraudulently transferred from government accounts.

Two Accused Suspended from Service : Following the registration of the case, two of the accused who were still serving in the Mumbai Police have been placed under suspension.

Vijaya Chavan, who was serving as an Office Superintendent in the Armed Police Department at Marol and had earlier worked as Head Clerk, and Amol Meshram, who was then a Junior Clerk, have been suspended by orders issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police. During the suspension period, both officials have been barred from taking up any employment or business and have also been prohibited from leaving Mumbai without prior permission.

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