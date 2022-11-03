Mumbai: Police reunites 487 missing children with their families under 'Operation Re-unite'

Mumbai: Police reunites 487 missing children with families under 'Operation Re-unite' | Photo: File

Mumbai: In a drive to reunite missing children with their families, the police conducted a special drive 'Operation Re-unite' in the city. In which, they have traced 487 children in 45 days from August 15 to September 30.

At the police station, there were complaints of missing children.

According to the police, 68 boys and 135 girls were reunited with their families. Apart from it, the police also helped many kids whose missing complaint was not registered. In total, 154 boys and 122 girls were also found under this campaign.

Meanwhile, no child was found begging. But eight children were traced while they were working as laborers. Thus, in "Operation Reunite," the police found 230 boys and 207 girls.

An official said, "During operation Reunite, children who did not have any missing complaints were also found, we have reunited and taken those children to their parents."