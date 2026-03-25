 Mumbai Police Return Stolen And Lost Property Worth ₹2.12 Crore To Victims Across 10 Zones In Govandi Ceremony
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Mumbai Police Return Stolen And Lost Property Worth ₹2.12 Crore To Victims Across 10 Zones In Govandi Ceremony

In a major recovery drive, Mumbai Police returned valuables worth ₹2.12 crore, including 800 mobile phones and gold jewellery, to victims across 10 police stations. The items were recovered during probes into robbery, theft and housebreaking cases and handed over at an event in Govandi.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 01:59 AM IST
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In a significant recovery drive, the Mumbai police have returned stolen and lost property worth Rs2.12 crore to complainants across 10 police stations under Zone 6. |

Mumbai: In a significant recovery drive, the Mumbai police have returned stolen and lost property worth Rs2.12 crore to complainants across 10 police stations under Zone 6. The recovered valuables were handed over to their rightful owners on March 24 at a function held in Govandi.

Ceremony Held

The property was returned in the presence of Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Dr. Mahesh Patil, who distributed the recovered items to victims.

According to the police, the recovered property includes valuables seized during investigations into cases of robbery, housebreaking, mobile theft, and other offences reported at police stations in Chembur, Govandi, Nehru Nagar, Chunabhatti, Trombay, RCF, Mankhurd, Deonar, Shivajinagar, and Tilaknagar.

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Gold Recovered

Among the recovered items were gold ornaments and a large number of mobile phones. Trombay police recovered 10 grams of gold worth Rs1.60 lakh, while Chunabhatti police retrieved a 12-gram mangalsutra worth Rs1.80 lakh that had been snatched by an unidentified accused.

Additionally, around 800 mobile phones of various brands, collectively valued at Rs2.08 crore, were also returned to their owners. Victims expressed relief and gratitude towards the police for successfully recovering and returning their lost belongings.

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