Mumbai: Police rescues 6-year-old boy within 4 hours after being kidnapped by relative for ransom

Khandeshwar police rescued a six-year-old child from Bandra station after he was kidnapped by one of his relatives. Police said that the child’s father had opposed the marriage of the accused and in order to take revenge, she along with her husband, kidnapped the child and demanded Rs 10 lakh in ransom.

Police claimed that they rescued the child within 4 hours of information received of kidnapping. The arrested accused were identified as Vipin Hiralal Agrahari (21), and Shalu Singh (19).

Police said that both Agrahari and Shalu had married in July 2021 without the family’s consent. Shalu’s maternal uncle, Vinayak Gama Singh (39), the complainant, had also opposed the marriage. At present, Shalu was residing at his uncle’s home in Panvel.

The complainant Singh resides in Vichumbhe in Panvel along with his family.

On November 22, when he was at his workplace, his wife Pinki Singh called him around 8 pm and informed him that their son was kidnapped by someone and are demanding Rs 10 lakh.

The kidnapper had asked his wife to bring money to Mumbai Central station and warned to not inform the police else he would kill his son. Singh immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, said that soon after they received the complaint and they formed multiple teams and left for Bandra, Mumbai Central, Thane, and Kalyan railway stations.

“We checked CCTV footage and with the technical help, we caught Agrahari at Bandra station,” said Patil. Later, they rescued the child and upon interrogation of Shalu, she revealed the plan and motive behind the kidnapping.

Patil said, “Shalu and the child went to buy medicines around 4 pm on November 22. When they did not return, the child’s mother called Shalu over the phone to know the delay. She said that they would be coming back in 10 minutes.” He added that each time she called, she kept saying that they were coming in 10 minutes.

“Later, a man called her and also sent a message that if she wanted her child back, bring Rs 10 lakh at Mumbai Central railway station. Then, the mother of the rescued child called her husband and informed him about the kidnapping,” said Patil, adding that they had planned to flee to Sultanpur from there.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 06:39 PM IST