Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 7 Unauthorised Schools In Mumbai For Defying BMC Closure Notices | File Pic (Representative image)

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against the office-bearers and managements of seven schools, identified as illegal by the BMC, who allegedly paid no heed to the civic body's notices. The move comes after recent cases registered against the managements of 14 unauthorised institutes in Mankhurd and three in Govandi.

In the latest action, an FIR has been lodged against the principals, secretaries and managements of seven schools. The schools named are Ekvira Vidyalaya English School, Abhinav English School, Peace Public School, Universal English School, Trombay Hindi School and Queen Mary's English School; all located in Trombay. The FIR also names New Akash English School, which is in Mankhurd.

The BMC officials had earlier issued notices directing these institutes to shut down and asked their managements to submit their explanation within seven days. However, the schools neither furnished any clarification nor produced documents establishing government recognition. Following confirmation that the institutions continued to operate in violation of the notices, the BMC approached the Trombay police.

A case has been registered under section 223 (disobedience of a promulgated order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 18 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.