Mumbai Police register case of accidental death of real estate agent; wife alleges brothers murdered him

Mumbai: With no pension, this retired cop on fast since Jan 26 auctioned his religion to highest bidder | File Photo

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) of a 42-year-old real estate agent in Mumbai even as his wife has alleged that he was beaten to death by his two brothers and their wives over a property dispute.

According to an official from the MIDC police station, the incident occurred on Saturday evening in the Jogeshwari area.

Man was murdered in front of wife, children

In a video that went viral on social media, the deceased's widow claimed that he was murdered in front of her and her two children by his two siblings and their wives.

A minor son of the deceased was also shown in the video stating that his uncles and aunts violently beat and strangled his father, which he witnessed.

The youngster went on to say that his father was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.

Property dispute among family members

After an investigation into the incident, authorities discovered a property dispute among the family members, which is now in court, according to the official.

"Based on the primary information, we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case. On a complaint of the deceased's wife, we have sent the body for postmortem and are waiting for the medical report to know the exact cause of the death," the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)