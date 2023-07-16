Mumbai Police Receives Green Light for Construction of Modern Stables for Mounted Unit Horses | FPJ

Mumbai: The Police and Welfare Housing Department of Mumbai has received approval from the state government to construct a place to stay for horses of the mounted unit at the police training ground inside Marol local arms 4 (LA 4 headquarters). The estimated cost for the project is around ₹12-15 crore.

According to an official, there are four houses and more will be purchased by the department concerned. The Mumbai Police said that the horses were kept in a temporary stable and now a permanent place will come up.

More horses to be purchased

A police officer said, “We have currently four horses and will buy more as the new stables are being built. The government had sanctioned the strength to buy a total of 30 horses.”

Earlier, when the mounted unit was started in 2020, 13 horses were purchased by the department. However, in the last three years, four horses died and one was sent to the animal hospital after falling sick. Later, four of the remaining eight horses were sent to the police academy in Nashik.

A police officer said that the animals are required to exercise at least three acres run on a regular basis and if this doesn’t happen, they fall ill.

The reason for the death of four Arabian horses Padmakosha, Shivalik Skies, Divine Solitaire and Beekwerk, in the stables in Marol was Colic disease.

Police acquired 13 horses for mounted unit in 2020

In 2020, the police acquired 13 horses, six Indian horses from the Reliance Foundation and seven from Mahalaxmi Race Course stables, each for ₹50,000. The horses purchased were between 12 and 15 years old and have a life span of 20-22 years.

The Mumbai police had already made preparations for patrolling the crowded places with the mounted police; however, due to Covid-19 in March, the horses remained in the stables.

Four people are required to handle a horse, which consists of two riders, a trainer and a cleaner, in which the cleaner has to massage the horse. ₹50,000 are spent per horse every month, which also includes medical expenses.

