 Mumbai: Police Probe Khar Gymkhana Religious Conversion Controversy, Jemimah Rodrigues' Membership Revoked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Police Probe Khar Gymkhana Religious Conversion Controversy, Jemimah Rodrigues' Membership Revoked

Mumbai: Police Probe Khar Gymkhana Religious Conversion Controversy, Jemimah Rodrigues' Membership Revoked

The Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the Khar Gymkhana religious conversion controversy. According to a member of Khar Gymkhana, on October 24, the police arrived at the club, collected several documents, and attempted to contact the Gymkhana board members.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 05:59 AM IST
article-image
Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the Khar Gymkhana religious conversion controversy. According to a member of Khar Gymkhana, on October 24, the police arrived at the club, collected several documents, and attempted to contact the Gymkhana board members.

As per the Gymkhana member, on Thursday around 12.30 p.m., three police officers visited the premises and requested documents related to the hall used for religious activities. The police obtained photocopies from the administrative members regarding the religious events held at the Gymkhana.

They also contacted the Gymkhana president and other board members, requesting their presence at the club, but none of them attended. The police took down the names and contact details of the members present at the time.

Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues has had her honorary three-year membership at Mumbai’s prestigious Khar Gymkhana revoked. The decision followed accusations against her father, Ivan Rodrigues, for conducting unauthorised religious activities on the club premises.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital
Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital
1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder
1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai Central
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai Central
Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe Parade
Read Also
Women's Day 2021: From the ones working from home to the athletes, every woman needs to be...
article-image

The cancellation occurred after several club members raised objections to Ivan Rodrigues' actions. Jemimah, a Bandra resident, became the first woman cricketer to receive Khar Gymkhana membership in March 2023. Speaking to the media, Devnani confirmed the cancellation of Jemimah's membership, stating that there was "no evidence" to support the claims. Jemimah Rodrigues and her father, Ivan, have yet to respond to the allegations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital

Mumbai: BMC To Launch India's First Palliative Care Ward For TB Patients At Sewri Hospital

1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader...

1993 Mumbai Blast Case: Star Witness Seeks Protection From Gangster Dawood Ibrahim After NCP Leader...

Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai...

Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Molesting Woman In AC Waiting Room At Mumbai...

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe...

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe...

MumbaiNaama: What Do Memorials Really Convey, And How Much Do We Need Them?

MumbaiNaama: What Do Memorials Really Convey, And How Much Do We Need Them?