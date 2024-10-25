Mumbai: Police Probe Khar Gymkhana Religious Conversion Controversy, Jemimah Rodrigues' Membership Revoked

Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the Khar Gymkhana religious conversion controversy. According to a member of Khar Gymkhana, on October 24, the police arrived at the club, collected several documents, and attempted to contact the Gymkhana board members.

As per the Gymkhana member, on Thursday around 12.30 p.m., three police officers visited the premises and requested documents related to the hall used for religious activities. The police obtained photocopies from the administrative members regarding the religious events held at the Gymkhana.

They also contacted the Gymkhana president and other board members, requesting their presence at the club, but none of them attended. The police took down the names and contact details of the members present at the time.

Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues has had her honorary three-year membership at Mumbai’s prestigious Khar Gymkhana revoked. The decision followed accusations against her father, Ivan Rodrigues, for conducting unauthorised religious activities on the club premises.

The cancellation occurred after several club members raised objections to Ivan Rodrigues' actions. Jemimah, a Bandra resident, became the first woman cricketer to receive Khar Gymkhana membership in March 2023. Speaking to the media, Devnani confirmed the cancellation of Jemimah's membership, stating that there was "no evidence" to support the claims. Jemimah Rodrigues and her father, Ivan, have yet to respond to the allegations.