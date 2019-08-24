Mumbai: Police prepare for dahi handi

Mumbai: To avoid any untoward incident on the eve of dahi handi, Mumbai Police have taken precautionary measures. On Saturday, 40,000 policemen will be patrolling the streets.

Along with local police, the State Reserve Force, Riot Control Force, Quick Response Team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and home guards have also been pressed into action.

In Mumbai dahi hand is a popular celebration, with 'mandals' across the city visiting spots where 'handis' (pots) are strung up along their way, forming pyramids and trying to break the pot.

According to Mumbai Police, wherever large numbers of public are expected to gather, closed circuit televion cameras have been installed. Police have also established a special squad to keep an eye on women's safety.

Organisers of 'Govinda Mandals' roaming around the city on bikes and trucks have been warned those found violating traffic rules will be penalised.

The Bombay High Court (HC) has issued guidelines for the celebration and police have urged mandals and organisers to follow these. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.