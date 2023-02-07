Mumbai police, other agencies on alert after threat call by 'Indian Mujahideen' member at city airport | Representative Image

Mumbai: The city police and other agencies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were put on alert after receiving threat call on Monday, February 6.

The caller reportedly introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and as a member of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. The Mumbai police said that a case has been filed and probe is underway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In two different incidents, similar threats of terror attacks. Last week Mumbai office of the National Investigation Agency received a threat email which said that a person would carry out a terror attack in the financial capital.

“The IP (internet protocol) address of the sender has been traced to Pakistan,” confirmed a senior ATS officer probing the threat mail.

Meanwhile city police on Saturday found a message on Twitter saying some people are planning to execute a 26/11-like terrorist attack. Following that, the security agencies have been put on alert.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)