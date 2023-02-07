e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai police, other agencies on alert after threat call by 'Indian Mujahideen' member at city airport

Mumbai police, other agencies on alert after threat call by 'Indian Mujahideen' member at city airport

The caller reportedly introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and as a member of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. The Mumbai police said that a case has been filed and probe is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai police, other agencies on alert after threat call by 'Indian Mujahideen' member at city airport | Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The city police and other agencies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were put on alert after receiving threat call on Monday, February 6.

The caller reportedly introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and as a member of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. The Mumbai police said that a case has been filed and probe is underway.

In two different incidents, similar threats of terror attacks. Last week Mumbai office of the National Investigation Agency received a threat email which said that a person would carry out a terror attack in the financial capital.

“The IP (internet protocol) address of the sender has been traced to Pakistan,” confirmed a senior ATS officer probing the threat mail.

Meanwhile city police on Saturday found a message on Twitter saying some people are planning to execute a 26/11-like terrorist attack. Following that, the security agencies have been put on alert.

Read Also
Mumbai: Twitter handle warns of 26/11-like attack in city
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: City leader Dashrath Bhagat seeks action against civic officials for deserting city...

Navi Mumbai: City leader Dashrath Bhagat seeks action against civic officials for deserting city...

Maharashtra: Palghar man picks up friend’s video call days after he was ‘buried’

Maharashtra: Palghar man picks up friend’s video call days after he was ‘buried’

Rift in Congress prompts Balasaheb Thorat's exit from grand old party

Rift in Congress prompts Balasaheb Thorat's exit from grand old party

Navi Mumbai: Water taxi services from Belapur to Gateway of India starts operations today

Navi Mumbai: Water taxi services from Belapur to Gateway of India starts operations today

Mumbai police, other agencies on alert after threat call by 'Indian Mujahideen' member at city...

Mumbai police, other agencies on alert after threat call by 'Indian Mujahideen' member at city...