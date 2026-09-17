Mumbai Police Officer, Friend Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Disabled Mantralaya Employee | file pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an Assistant Police Inspector and his friend for allegedly assaulting and threatening a 41-year-old Mantralaya stenographer-cum-personal assistant. The police officer has also been accused of sexually assaulting the complainant’s wife in a separate case registered in 2023. The earlier case is currently pending before the court.

FIR filed after complaint

According to the FIR, the complainant, a person with a disability, resides in Worli. His wife had earlier lodged a complaint at Worli police station alleging sexual assault by the accused police officer, following which a case was registered against him in 2023. The matter is sub judice and the accused officer is currently out on bail, the complainant alleged.

The accused police officer, who is reportedly under suspension, was posted in Nanded. However, the complainant alleged that the officer did not report for duty there and instead continued to stay in Mumbai, where he allegedly followed and harassed his wife. The woman is also stated to have made several written and oral complaints to Worli Police regarding the alleged harassment. The FIR alleges that no action was taken on those complaints by the police officials concerned at the time.

Alleged threats and assault

The latest incident allegedly took place on April 27, when the complainant was leaving his residence for work. According to the complaint, between 11.15 am and 11.30 am, the accused officer arrived outside his house along with his friend, identified as Suhas Pawar.

The officer allegedly abused the complainant over his disability and threatened him with serious consequences if his wife did not withdraw her complaint. The complainant further alleged that the officer threatened to kill him and also allegedly threatened to enter his house and sexually assault his wife again if the complaint was not withdrawn.

When the complainant allegedly tried to resist, the police officer is accused of twisting his hand. Pawar allegedly threatened him and warned him against confronting the police officer.

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Police investigation underway

The incident was allegedly witnessed by around eight to ten people present on the road and was also captured on CCTV cameras, according to the complaint. The complainant subsequently approached Worli police station seeking assistance. Police initially registered a non-cognisable offence, according to the FIR.

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The complainant has sought action under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, citing the alleged offences against him as a person with a disability. He has also sought protection for himself and his family, claiming that he faces a threat from the accused officer. He has further requested that the officer be removed from Mumbai in view of the alleged threat.

Worli police on September 14 registered a case against the police officer and Suhas Pawar under Sections 92(a) and 92(b) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Further investigation is underway.

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