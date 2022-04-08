Mumbai: Police nabs 2 peddlers including one woman with heroin worth Rs 5.8 cr

The crime branch unit 3 of the Mumbai Police has arrested two persons, including a woman peddler with heroin packets worth crores. The peddlers used to store heroin concealed in water bottles. The police have seized a total of 1.935 kilograms of heroin valued at ₹5.8 crore, while cash worth ₹76,500 was recovered from the two. Police have booked the duo under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

According to police, during a special drive against drug peddlers in the Mankhurd area of eastern Mumbai on Friday morning, the officials spotted a woman, who had been wanted by the police for narcotics charges. Police also spotted two water bottles in the woman's possession and subsequently intercepted her.

During questioning, however, the woman, identified as Shamim Khalid Khan (53), who was accompanied by a 67-year-old man Rafiq Muhammad Hussain Shaikh, was unable to produce valid answers. The police then frisked her and searched the bottles, only to find it had an opening and the tops of the bottles were undone.

The police upon checkup found a packet of white powder, later identified as Heroin of over 1.935 kilograms. Furthermore, the police also checked their bags, to find cash worth ₹76,500. Based on these findings, police apprehended the duo and booked them under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

In a crackdown on the drug menace in the city, the Mumbai Police have initiated a #drugfreeMumbai drive, in a bid to root out the peddlers and put an end to the narcotic mess.

The Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey informed in a tweet that on Thursday, a total of 66 NDPS cases were registered, of which 58 were for consumption and eight were for possession.

The drive on Thursday led to the arrest of 74 people and the seizure of banned drugs worth 1.61 lakh across the city. Police seized 4.495kg Ganja, 5 grams of Mephedrone (MD), 32 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup and 660 Nitravet tablets during the drive.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Vyapam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai arrested in Delhi, suspended from service

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:08 PM IST