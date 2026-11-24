A protest against crimes against women. Image for representation. | File Photo

The Mumbai Police have launched a search for a drama teacher accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a cultural centre in the southern part of the city.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday morning, when the Class 8 student had gone to the centre for a drama rehearsal, PTI reported. When the girl and some others confronted him, he allegedly fled from the spot.

The girl had visited the government-aided cultural centre, which organises drama workshops, stage performances and inter-school competitions, to prepare for a drama event. She arrived at around 11.30 am with two friends, both aged 14, and went to the first floor to inform her teacher of their arrival.

The allegations

According to a senior police official, the teacher allegedly asked the girl to bolt the door before touching her inappropriately. When she resisted and pushed his hand away, he allegedly pulled her back and touched her again.

The girl managed to break free and immediately informed her friends about the incident. The three girls subsequently confronted the teacher, with assistance from other people present at the centre.

As the confrontation attracted a crowd, which also included local railway police personnel, the accused allegedly pushed his way through the gathering and escaped. Police have since launched a search operation to trace him.

The incident came to light after the girl's 43-year-old mother approached the police and filed a complaint.

Details of FIR

The police have registered a case against the teacher under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to sexual harassment and using criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty, along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police have invoked Sections 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act, which deal with punishment for sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault, respectively.

The police are continuing their efforts to locate and arrest the accused.