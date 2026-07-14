 Mumbai Police Launch 'Drugs Free Mumbai' Campaign Across 100+ BMC Schools, Reach Over 4,000 Students
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Mumbai Police Launch 'Drugs Free Mumbai' Campaign Across 100+ BMC Schools, Reach Over 4,000 Students

Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell conducted its 'Drugs Free Mumbai' awareness campaign in over 100 BMC schools, reaching more than 4,000 students. DCP Pournima Chougule Shringi urged students to stay vigilant and make responsible choices, while psychiatrist Dr Nilesh Mohite and specialist Akshay Kumar S Shet highlighted the dangers of substance abuse and encouraged healthy lifestyles.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Mumbai Police Launch 'Drugs Free Mumbai' Campaign Across 100+ BMC Schools, Reach Over 4,000 Students
Mumbai Police Launch 'Drugs Free Mumbai' Campaign Across 100+ BMC Schools, Reach Over 4,000 Students | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) conducted a ‘Drugs Free Mumbai’ awareness campaign across more than 100 BMC schools on Sunday, reaching over 4,000 students.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule Shringi urged students to remain vigilant and make responsible choices. Psychiatrist Dr Nilesh Vasant Mohite counselled students on the dangers of substance abuse.

Specialist Akshay Kumar S Shet encouraged them to stay away from drugs & guide their friends towards healthier choices.

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