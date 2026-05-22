Mumbai Police Jeep Allegedly Reverses Nearly 1 Km On Coastal Road Ramp Near Worli Sea Face; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns - WATCH | mumbaiculture.in

Mumbai: A Mumbai Police jeep was allegedly seen reversing for nearly one kilometre on the Coastal Road entry ramp near Worli Sea Face, raising serious safety concerns among commuters using the high-speed corridor. The incident, captured on video, has now gone viral on social media, with motorists criticising the risky manoeuvre and questioning road safety practices.

According to the post shared by 'mumbaiculture.in', the police vehicle was seen moving backwards along the road instead of taking a designated exit route. The alleged incident reportedly took place on the Coastal Road entry ramp near Worli Sea Face, a stretch frequently used by motorists travelling at high speeds.

The video has triggered concerns among commuters, many of whom pointed out that reversing on such a busy and fast-moving corridor could potentially lead to a major accident. Several social media users also raised questions over adherence to traffic norms, stating that such actions on critical urban infrastructure could endanger lives.

Visuals showed the vehicle continuing to reverse along the carriageway, with other vehicles seen moving on the road at the same time. The incident has since sparked criticism online, with users highlighting the risks associated with dangerous driving practices on major transport corridors.

No official statement from Mumbai Police regarding the viral video or the alleged incident had been issued at the time of publishing.

Passengers Travelling Without Life Jackets On Gorai-Borivali Ferry Despite Safety Gear Onboard

A viral video from Mumbai's Gorai-Borivali jetty has raised serious safety concerns after passengers were allegedly seen travelling by boat without wearing life jackets, despite safety jackets being available on board.

The video of the incident was shared by dahisarkarofficial on its official handle on Instagram. Visuals showed that none of the passengers, including children, were wearing life jackets during the ferry ride. Several passengers travelling with two-wheelers on the boat were also seen without safety jackets while crossing the route by water.

Notably, no staff members or authorities were reportedly seen asking passengers to wear life jackets or follow basic safety rules during the journey, despite a pile of jackets were seen laying on the boat.

According to the report, locals also claimed that such negligence has been continuing on the jetty for a long time and alleged that strict safety protocols are rarely enforced.

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