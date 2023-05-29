Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders, bans public gatherings till June 11 | Representational Image

Mumbai Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders restricting the movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons in anticipation of a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives. The said order will remain in force in the city till June 11, said Mumbai police in a statement.

Mumbai Police issued prohibitory orders restricting the movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons in anticipation of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives. The order will remain in force in the city till June 11: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/0RcgA9IhaH — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

The Mumbai Police stated in the new order that they believe there is a serious threat to human lives and property loss and that there is a likelihood of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquilly based on the information they have received from various sources.

The Mumbai Police's DCP for Operations, Vishal Thakur, issued the prohibitory order. Mumbai Police provided more information, stating that it is a standard preventive order that is issued on a regular basis.

What is not allowed till June 11:

An assembly of 5 or more people in public

Any processions by the public

Any use of loudspeakers, amplifiers, bands, and bursting of crackers

What is allowed:

Marriage ceremonies and other related functions

Processions for funerals

Gatherings at crematoriums and/or burial places.

Meetings required by law for businesses, groups, and cooperative societies

Meetings near or inside movie theatres

Meetings near or in law courts and offices

Meetings around or in schools or colleges

Assemblies at stores and factories