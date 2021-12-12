Mumbai Police issue job fraud advisory, ask people to be alert

The Mumbai Police on Friday issued a cyber advisory asking the people to be alert about the growing number of job frauds. On the pretext of job offers, the fraudsters are luring people into fake investment schemes. The police also shared the ways to keep away the fraudsters.

Explaining their modus operandi, the Mumbai police said that initially a message offering part time, full time or work from home job option was sent to the people, the message also contains a link. Once clicked, WhatsApp gets opened with a chat window where another link is shared when clicked a link asking users for registration and payments. Sometimes, it also send a link to Telegram where people would be lured with lucrative investment schemes offering returns, police said.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:39 AM IST