Mumbai Police Investigate Controversial Hoardings Featuring Uddhav Thackeray & Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: The Mumbai police are currently searching for individuals who installed hoardings overnight at various locations, featuring Shiv Sena (UBT) working president Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar alongside a photograph of the controversial Mughal emperor Aurangazeb.

There are concerns among the police that such hoardings could lead to a law and order issue. Prakash Ambedkar faced severe criticism from the BJP after offering prayers at the mausoleum of Aurangazeb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The BJP also questioned Thackeray's silence on the matter. However, Thackeray has refrained from commenting on Ambedkar's visit, considering their political alliance. It is noteworthy that Thackeray had renamed Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar during his last day as the chief minister of the MVA government.