Mumbai Police Foils Self-Immolation Attempt Near Vidhan Bhavan Over Disputed Vishwakarma Statue Removal

Mumbai: A self-immolation attempt by a man near the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan was averted after Mumbai Police intervened in time and detained him.

Solapur Resident Pours Kerosene on Himself in Protest

According to police, the man, identified as Dadaso Baban Kalsait (38), a resident of Takli in Madha taluka of Solapur district, attempted to set himself on fire by pouring kerosene on himself near Usha Mehta Chowk on Wednesday.

Alert police personnel immediately restrained him before he could ignite the fuel, thereby preventing the self-immolation attempt. He was subsequently taken to the Marine Drive Police Station for further inquiry.

Removal of Vishwakarma Statue Triggered Protest

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kalsait was upset over the recent removal of a statue of Lord Vishwakarma that had been allegedly installed illegally on land belonging to the Lohar community. The Nagar Panchayat had removed the statue a few days ago, which reportedly led to his protest. Police have registered a non-cognizable offence under Section 226 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further inquiry is underway.

