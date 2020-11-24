Mumbai Police files charge sheet in TRP scam

Mumbai: The Mumbai police investigating the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging case has filed a charge sheet in the Mumbai court on Tuesday. The development comes days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case based on the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the city police in the first week of October.

Mumbai police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which has filled the chargesheet in Esplanade court on Tuesday, said the police officer.

The SIT has so far arrested 12 persons in connection with the case including assistant vice president and distribution head of Republic TV Ghanshyam Singh along with the owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema channels. Several ex-relationship managers of a market research company were also arrested in the case so far.