Mumbai: Police File FIR After Abandoned Body Of Infant Found In Dahisar East

Mumbai: Police investigate after an abandoned infant was found near Shivaji Chowk in Dahisar East | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dahisar police on Thursday registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly abandoning an infant (boy) in Dahisar East.

According to the FIR, on November 14, around 4.5am, the Dahisar police control room received a call from an unknown mobile number informing that an infant had been discovered at Shivaji Chowk, near Moreshwar School in Rawalpada. The police immediately reached the spot and found the caller identified as Arvind Kharwa had taken the newborn for safety.

The police took custody of the infant and shifted the child to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West for treatment. Subsequently, the police registered the case under section 93 (child exposure and abandonment of a child under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation has been taken up.