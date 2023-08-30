Mumbai: Police File 185-Page Chargesheet In Girgaum Chowpatty Accident Case

Road Accident | Representational Image

The DB Marg police filed a 185-page chargesheet against the minor driver who killed a couple on a motorcycle at Girgaum Chowpatty signal on June 14. The chargesheet mentions the account of 32 witnesses, including the statement of DB Marg police officer Nitin Mahadik.

Akbar Khan (38) and his female friend Kiran Anwar Khan (35) were killed in this accident. It was Akbar's birthday that day, and both of them went to Marine Drive to celebrate the birthday. On June 14 at around 5.15 am, when Akbar and Kiran were returning home by bike, a speeding Honda Accord car hit them near Cafe Ideal Hotel at the Girgaum Chowpatty signal.

The police have told the court in the charge sheet that the boy who was driving the car is a minor and had gone for a joyride with his friend in the car in the morning without informing his family members. When this car reached Girgaum Chowpatty, the speed of the car was very high, which the boy driving the car could not control. The father of the boy driving the car is working in a senior position in a nationalized bank and lives in Lalbagh.