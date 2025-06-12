Mumbai Police Crack Down On Drugs: Seize 710 kg Contraband Worth ₹36.74 Crore In 4 Months

File Pic (Representational Image)

The Mumbai police have seized 710 kilograms of contraband in the four months of this year and have arrested 493 persons allegedly involved in 426 drug cases in the city. Total value of the seized contraband is a whopping Rs 36.74 crore. Statistics revealed that ganja has been the most seized contraband in the city. The police have managed to seize 686 kilograms of ganja this year, the statistics revealed.

According to the statistics provided by the police, from January till April this year, the police have registered 21 cases related to seizure of heroin, arrested 27 persons in Heroin related cases and had seized 0.65 kg of heroin valued at Rs 1.87 crore. The police have registered nine cases related to seizure of charas, arrested 14 persons in Charas related cases and have seized 8.10 kg of charas valued at Rs 4.49 crore. The police have registered 273 cases related to seizure of ganja, arrested 281 persons in ganja related cases and seized 686 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.87 crore.

Stating about the seizures of high-end drugs in Mumbai, the statistics revealed that the police have registered three cases related to cocaine seizure, arrested three persons in Cocaine related cases and seized 600 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 2 crore. The police have registered 86 cases related to seizure of Mephedrone or MD, arrested 112 persons in MD related cases and had seized 14.18 kg of MD valued at Rs 26.15 crore. As far as consumption cases are concerned, this year the police have registered 2438 drug consumption cases and have arrested 2032 persons in these cases.

Statistics from January till April 2025

Heroin - Cases (21), Persons Arrested (27), Seized (0.65 kg)

Charas - Cases (9), Persons Arrested (14), Seized (8.10 kg)

Ganja - Cases (273), Persons Arrested (281), Seized (686 kg)

Cocaine - Cases (3), Persons Arrested (3), Seized (600 gm)

MD - Cases (86), Persons Arrested (112), Seized (14.18 kg)

