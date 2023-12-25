Mumbai: Police Constable Dies After Kite String Slashes His Throat While Riding Home |

A Police Constable from Dindoshi Police Station, Sameer Jadhav (37), tragically lost his life when a kite flying string cut his throat on Sunday afternoon.

Details of the tragedy

According to the police, Constable Jadhav, who was attached to Dindoshi Police Station, resided in Worli BBD Chawl. At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, while he was returning home on his motorcycle after completing his duty, the kite string slashed his throat at Vakola bridge, Santacruz East, causing him to fall.

Jadhav's Police ID Card |

The Kherwadi police (beat marshals) promptly arrived at the scene and rushed him to Sion Hospital. Following an examination, doctors declared him dead. Rajendra Mulik, Senior Police Inspector at Kherwadi Police Station, stated, "The police team from Kherwadi Police Station is present at Sion Hospital. Jadhav's relatives have been informed, and a team from Dindoshi Police Station has been dispatched to the scene immediately."

A police officer mentioned that a bystander reported the incident to the Kherwadi police. The beat marshals arrived promptly and rushed Jadhav to the hospital. Jadhav's wife is a homemaker, and he leaves behind two daughters and a son. One daughter is 7 years old, and the twins, a girl and a boy, are around 3 years old.