 Mumbai: Police Constable Dies After Kite String Slashes His Throat While Riding Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Police Constable Dies After Kite String Slashes His Throat While Riding Home

Mumbai: Police Constable Dies After Kite String Slashes His Throat While Riding Home

According to the police, Constable Jadhav, who was attached to Dindoshi Police Station, resided in Worli BBD Chawl.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Police Constable Dies After Kite String Slashes His Throat While Riding Home |

A Police Constable from Dindoshi Police Station, Sameer Jadhav (37), tragically lost his life when a kite flying string cut his throat on Sunday afternoon.

Details of the tragedy

According to the police, Constable Jadhav, who was attached to Dindoshi Police Station, resided in Worli BBD Chawl. At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, while he was returning home on his motorcycle after completing his duty, the kite string slashed his throat at Vakola bridge, Santacruz East, causing him to fall.

Jadhav's Police ID Card

Jadhav's Police ID Card |

The Kherwadi police (beat marshals) promptly arrived at the scene and rushed him to Sion Hospital. Following an examination, doctors declared him dead. Rajendra Mulik, Senior Police Inspector at Kherwadi Police Station, stated, "The police team from Kherwadi Police Station is present at Sion Hospital. Jadhav's relatives have been informed, and a team from Dindoshi Police Station has been dispatched to the scene immediately."

A police officer mentioned that a bystander reported the incident to the Kherwadi police. The beat marshals arrived promptly and rushed Jadhav to the hospital. Jadhav's wife is a homemaker, and he leaves behind two daughters and a son. One daughter is 7 years old, and the twins, a girl and a boy, are around 3 years old.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway's Staggered Office Timings Initiative Gains Traction; Boosts Passenger...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Desperate For Child's Medical Expenses, Man Falls Victim to Loan App Fraud; Faces...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Desperate For Child's Medical Expenses, Man Falls Victim to Loan App Fraud; Faces...

Mumbai: Drunk Air India Officer Arrested For False Terrorist Alert In Borivali Control Room

Mumbai: Drunk Air India Officer Arrested For False Terrorist Alert In Borivali Control Room

Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Woman's Death After Being Struck By Tempo Trailer On Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link...

Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Woman's Death After Being Struck By Tempo Trailer On Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link...

Mumbai: Police Constable Dies After Kite String Slashes His Throat While Riding Home

Mumbai: Police Constable Dies After Kite String Slashes His Throat While Riding Home

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Bank Employee In Dharavi Loses ₹2.6 Lakh In Matrimonial Site Gift Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Bank Employee In Dharavi Loses ₹2.6 Lakh In Matrimonial Site Gift Scam