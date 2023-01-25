Mumbai Police conducts 'All out operation' before Republic Day

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police conducted an all-out operation on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday to thwart any untoward incidents during Republic Day celebrations. The operation that was conducted across the city, included special traffic drives, combing operations, and arrests of wanted and absconding offenders, along with independent drives against illegal hawkers.

Almost 151 people were arrested by the police during the operation, including 51 wanted absconding offenders and 100 people with a non-bailable warrant against them, the police said on Wednesday. Additionally, 139 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for selling, buying or dealing with illegal narcotic drugs. Action was also taken against 41 people for dealing in banned arms, under the Arms Act.

Raids were conducted at 70 locations including gambling dens and illegal liquor joints, with 55 persons being arrested for running and working in unauthorised establishments. During the operation, 42 people who were banned or externed by the police were detained.

As for the illegal hawkers, an anti-encroachment drive was held wherein the police filed cases against 114 people, while 331 hawkers were fined.

The combing operation was carried out at 202 locations and records indicate that 331 people were arrested out of the total 926 persons booked.

Meanwhile, the traffic police enforced nakabandis at 111 places during which 7,406 vehicles were checked. A total of 2,568 motorists were penalised under the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence of alcohol. The police also conducted special checks at 844 hotels, lodges and guest houses.

