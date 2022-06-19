Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey suggests removing housing complexes from Societies Act

Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey |

Harking back to the issue of housing societies and the problems arising from them, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Sunday said that the only solution was to remove residential societies from under the ambit of the Societies Act.

The city’s top cop made the statement during his weekly Facebook Live session on Sunday afternoon.

“I was earlier suggesting that we could tweak the Societies Act, but now I think that housing complexes should not be part of the Act at all. No such societies exist anywhere in the world. They are managed by third party management service companies. Let there be such companies that take monthly fees for providing basic services. Everything will be a collective decision by the residents,” Pandey said.

While he did not say how he planned to get this idea enforced, he did say in his weekly Facebook Live that he would be “documenting this suggestion.” Pandey had already written to the State government about this issue once in the past.

“Even though some people are already counting my days, I will find time for this. Towards the end of my career, I want to document this suggestion. I have made up my mid. I am not saying that what I say will be accepted but at least I will go down in history saying that I flagged the issue,” he said.

The police chief went on to cite some more examples of cases he had received, including one where the management committee members were using society funds for their own personal use.

“There is another story that is even more heart rending. A family was asked to move out of their own house because a man in the family had a divorce settlement pending in court. The objective was to take over their sea facing house. The family had to put up their own guests in a hotel. Fortunately, the matter was brought to our notice and we registered an offence. It is only a matter of time before we chargesheet the accused and teach them a lesson of their lifetime,” Pandey said.