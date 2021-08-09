Mumbai Police books Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, 17 others for violating COVID-19 norms during birthday celebration

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have booked Samajwadi Party MLA, Abu Azmi and 17 others including party corporators for birthday celebrations and violation of COVID-19 rules. The police said the party corporators and 25 to 30 members celebrated the MLA's birthday at different spots in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi and violated the norms.

The police said it was Abu Azmi's birthday on August 8. Being an MLA from Shivaji Nagar in Govandi he has a hold in the vicinity, with four corporators from the party. The birthday was celebrated at different spots between 5:15 pm to 8:35 pm. Around 25 to 30 people, mostly party members, gathered and celebrated the MLA's birthday by cutting cake and gathering at a spot. Meanwhile, the police said Fahad Khan alias Azmi kept a sword with him illegally during the celebration to cut the cake.

The police have registered a case against MLA, Abu Asim Azmi, Fahad Khan alias Azmi, Irfan Khan, Gausuddin Shaikh, Ayesha Khan, Akhtar Qureshi, Manoj Singh, Sadam Khan, Tausif Khan, Javed Siddique, Naushad Khan, Wasim Jaffar Shaikh, Akbar Khan, Irshad Qureshi alias Bablu Lotus, Raees Sayed, Shahzad alias Sayed, Sakil Pathan, Rukshana Siddique and others.

Kishore Gayke, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station confirmed that a case was registered and said further investigation is on.

The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian penal code and sections of the arms act. "The birthday celebration went viral on social media alerting the police to take action against the violators, who gathered to violate the norm's," said a police officer.