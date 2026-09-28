Mumbai Police Book Revenue Officials, 3 Others Over Alleged Mulund Land Record Fraud, Forgery And Illegal Mutation Entries

An inquiry into Mulund revenue records has led to an FIR alleging forged documents, irregular ownership entries and a missing government file | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against a former Ghatkopar Circle Officer, former Talathi N. A. Patekar, and three private individuals Archana Bhalla, Manish Bawa and Sumit Bawa for allegedly manipulating revenue records, using forged documents as genuine and illegally recording ownership over a large parcel of land in Mulund.

Alleged Manipulation Of Revenue Records

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly conspired to obtain and validate mutation entries by relying on disputed and allegedly fabricated documents, while a crucial file dating back to 1991 concerning the cancellation of a decree was allegedly found missing from government records.

The case pertains to mutation entries Nos. 5186 and 5286 relating to several properties in Mulund, Kurla taluka. The complaint was lodged following an inquiry ordered by the Mumbai Suburban District Collector after a complaint was submitted by Ashiq Ameer Ali Merchant.

The complainant, Sagar Bhimrao Bhalekar, 42, Circle Officer currently posted in Mulund, was authorised to conduct the inquiry. The Collector's office directed the Kurla (Mulund) Tehsildar on July 9, 2025, to investigate the allegations. The Tehsildar subsequently directed Bhalekar to conduct the inquiry and submit a report.

Inquiry Traces Missing 1991 File

During the inquiry, Bhalekar reportedly found references in the revenue records to a file concerning proceedings from October 9, 1991, relating to the cancellation of a decree. However, correspondence with the Tehsildar's office reportedly revealed that the said file could not be traced in the official records.

The inquiry further examined mutation entry No. 4960, which allegedly showed that the entry had not been made on the basis of a High Court decree, but on documents submitted by purported legal heirs. The entry was reportedly certified by the then Circle Officer and referred to the legal heirs of Bawa Maharaja Singh.

The FIR alleges that mutation entry No. 5186 was subsequently processed on the basis of the disputed 1991 proceedings. It further alleges that Archana Bhalla, Manish Bawa and Sumit Bawa, in alleged collusion with then Talathi N. A. Patekar, obtained approval of the mutation entry in 2013 by relying on a decree that had already been cancelled.

Disputed Land Area And Documents

According to the complaint, records relating to the November 29, 2013 entry indicate that the three individuals possessed a conveyance deed covering 24,356.25 square metres, but their names were allegedly recorded over a total area of 1,55,072.36 square metres. The complainant has alleged that the recording of the larger area was illegal.

The FIR also raises questions over mutation entry No. 5286, which was allegedly based on a typed legal-heir certificate. The inquiry reportedly found no evidence that a valid succession certificate, probate or birth certificate had been submitted in support of the claim.

The FIR states that the then Tehsildar had, on May 18, 2015, asked Sumit Bawa to submit a legal-heir certificate issued by a competent authority. However, Bawa allegedly submitted a legal-heirship certificate bearing his own signature, which was subsequently relied upon for the mutation entry.

Police Probe Forgery Allegations

The police complaint further alleges discrepancies in the identity documents submitted during the processing of mutation entry No. 5286. In particular, the surnames of one of the individuals reportedly appeared as Bhalla in one passport and Bawa in another.

The FIR also alleges discrepancies in the mother's name appearing in different documents. The then revenue officials allegedly failed to verify these discrepancies before approving the entry. The missing 1991 file has also become a significant aspect of the investigation.

According to the complaint, since the file relating to the cancelled decree could not be located, the possibility that it was deliberately removed or destroyed has been raised.

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The police have booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for alleged cheating, forgery, use of forged documents as genuine, conspiracy and related offences. Further investigation into the alleged manipulation of revenue records, the missing 1991 file and the role of the officials and private individuals is underway, an official said.

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