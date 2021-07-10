Mumbai Police asks all stations to keep record of items seized as material evidence

Mumbai Police has asked all police stations to keep a record of all the items seized as material evidence. Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai police commissioner, has recently instructed officials from police inspector to deputy commissioner of police to keep a tab on it.

The circular released by the police commissioner on July 6, states it has come to notice that the seized material keeps increasing and has been kept near the police stations without touching or checking for years. "It includes material seized during any serious case or vehicles seized in any theft case or any abandoned vehicle. Such materials should be checked on a frequent basis and a record should be maintained about the same," states the circular explaining an incident that happened in Vakola, where the material seized in a case went missing. Taking it serious note of it, the senior officials came up with an idea to keep it safe "as such material going missing is just to lose the integrity among the public in general and create a negative image among the public," the circular added.