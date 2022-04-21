Mumbai Police arrests Renu Sharma for threatening to frame MVA Minister Dhananjay Munde in false rape case

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Indore resident Renu Sharma for threatening to frame Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance social justice minister Dhananjay Munde in a false rape case.

Dhananjay Munde had filed a complaint with Malabar Hill Police Station of international calls from an unknown lady demanding Rs 5 crores extortion. Senior police officials taking cognisance of the case took swift action and tracked the caller to Indore and arrested Renu Sharma for blackmailing and extortion. She remanded to police custody till Saturday.

According to the complaint, the senior NCP leader and cabinet minister in CM Uddhav Thackery led alliance government in Maharashtra, Dhananjay Munde started receiving calls in February and March from an international number for extortion. The woman had demanded a shop worth Rs 5 crore and an expensive mobile phone from Munde, the complaint alleged. ”The woman had also threatened to file a defamation and rape case against Munde on social media if her demands were not met. Initially, Munde gave Rs 3 lakhs cash and mobile through an acquaintance out of fear that woman would ruin his political career,” claimed a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

The case was transferred to Mumbai Police Crime Branch which tracked down the caller to Indore. The sleuths maintained vigil and collected technical evidence against Renu Sharma before arresting her on Tuesday morning for blackmailing and extortion.

“If you want to save the post of minister, then what is the big deal of ten crores?’' reads the complaint copy against Renu Sharma demanding Rs 5 crore in cash and Rs 5 crore shop from Dhananjay Munde for settlement and withdrawal of rape case.

Renu Sharma, a native of Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and is the sister of Karuna Sharma, second wife of Dhananjay Munde. Last month Dhananjay Munde was also accused by his second wife Karuna Sharma in a press conference of cheating and multiple extra-marital affairs and having six children from them. She alleged Dhananjay Munde had an affair with her for 25 years and having two children out of the wedlock. Munde had made public his second marriage with Karuna Sharma after her accusation. Karuna was arrested in September 2021 in a murder case and also booked under Atrocities Act.

Renu Sharma had at that time posted on social media rape accusation against her brother-in-law Dhananjay Munde. She alleged the NCP leader raped her several times since 2006 but Mumbai Police refused to take her complaint.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Dhananjay Munde declined to comment on the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 08:05 PM IST