Mumbai Police arrests one person from Nagpur in connection with MSRTC protest outside Sharad Pawar's residence; 116 held so far

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested one person from Nagpur in connection with the MSRTC protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence.

Total 116 people have been arrested so far in the case.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday alleged a Nagpur connection to the MSRTC protests outside Sharad Pawar’s residence.

"It was an attack. The incident has a connection with Nagpur, police is investigating the case. Some journalists were also summoned by police in connection with the incident", the Home Minister said.

The Mumbai police investigating the protest outside NCP chief Shard Pawar's residence have on Wednesday made Gunaratna Sadavarte's wife Jayashree Patil a wanted accused in the case.

The police have also added sections of criminal breach of trust charges claiming Sadavarte has collected huge money from the MSRTC employees.

Sadavarte who is a council for Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees were arrested on Friday after over 100 MSRTC employees protested outside Silver Oak, Pawar's Mumbai residence on last Friday.

Sadavarte was arrested on Friday for instigating the protest. The police said he was in touch with someone in Nagpur prior to the violent agitation and claimed that presence of media was sought. These details,the police said, emerged during the scrutiny of Sadavarte’s phone.

On the morning of the incident, Sadavarte made a WhatsApp call to Suryawanshi and a person from Nagpur. While the call went unanswered, he received a message asking to send reporters in reply, said Gharat.

The police had demanded 11 days of police remand; however, after the hearing, the court extended Sadavarte’s custody by two days for interrogating him along with four other accused.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:07 AM IST