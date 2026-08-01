Mumbai Police Arrest Wanted UP Gang Leader Hiding Under False Identity, Hand Him Over To Uttar Pradesh Police | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Yellow Gate Police under South Region-III of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate have apprehended a wanted gang leader booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act who had been living in Mumbai while concealing his identity. The accused was later handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Tip-Off Leads to Search and Detention

According to the police, on July 30, 2026, Yellow Gate Police Station's Day Duty Supervising Officer, Police Inspector Nilesh Kamble, received confidential information that a history-sheeter was moving suspiciously near the Bay View Hotel area. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, Inspector Kamble, along with the Crime Detection Team, launched a search operation and detained the suspect.

The accused was identified as Nishant Rajesh Singh (23), a resident of Baloriya village, Sitawali Police Station, Sidhauli Tehsil, Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh. During the initial inquiry, Singh allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and gave evasive replies, prompting the police to bring him to Yellow Gate Police Station for detailed questioning.

Probe Reveals Multiple Criminal Cases

During sustained interrogation and technical verification, police found that Singh was involved in three serious criminal cases registered in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, including robbery and illegal possession of firearms without a licence.

Further verification of his criminal record revealed that he was wanted in FIR registered at Ataria Police Station, Sitapur district, under Sections 2(b)(i) and 3(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

Yellow Gate Police immediately contacted Ataria Police Station and shared the accused's photograph and other details. The Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed that Singh was the main accused and gang leader in the Gangsters Act case and had been absconding. They informed the Mumbai Police that a team was being dispatched to take his custody.

On August 1, 2026, the Uttar Pradesh Police team arrived at Yellow Gate Police Station, verified the accused's identity, and formally took custody of him for further legal proceedings. The successful operation highlights the effective coordination between interstate police agencies, timely intelligence gathering, and prompt action by the Yellow Gate Police. Mumbai Police reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against organised crime and ensuring that wanted criminals are traced and brought to justice through close coordination with law enforcement agencies across the country.

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