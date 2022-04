Mumbai Police have arrested two people in connection with the vandalisation of the vehicle used for BJP 'Pol-Khol Yatra' in Chembur on 19th April. Police are conducting a search for two absconding accused.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 06:16 PM IST