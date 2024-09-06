Mumbai Police Arrest Nalasopara-Based Auto Driver For Molesting 15-Year-Old Girl In Borivali

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested an auto driver from Nalasopara (East) in connection with the molestation of a student in Borivali. Naresh Moti Singh (44), a resident of Gorai, had been absconding.
About The Incident
The incident occurred on August 31 when the accused allegedly molested the 15-year-old girl while she was on her way to school. The rickshaw driver abruptly halted the vehicle and tried to touch the girl. She immediately objected and screamed loudly. Neighbors, alerted by her cries, rushed to the scene, but the driver had already escaped.
Read Also
Mumbai: Pervert Auto Driver Stops Vehicle & Molests 15-Yr-Old School-Going Girl In Borivali; Flees...
The police then filed a case against the unidentified driver under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Cha Raja Pics: First Look From Ganeshgalli Will Leave You Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'
Actress Shama Sikander Opens Up About Attempting Suicide After Quitting TV: 'Industry Has Unrealistic Expectations'
Fire Breaks Out In Nepal's First Tesla Service Showroom In Kathmandu
Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary Calls Buying House In Mumbai 'A Scam': 'Stupidly Expensive Dream'