Mumbai Police Arrest Nalasopara-Based Auto Driver For Molesting 15-Year-Old Girl In Borivali

Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested an auto driver from Nalasopara (East) in connection with the molestation of a student in Borivali. Naresh Moti Singh (44), a resident of Gorai, had been absconding.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on August 31 when the accused allegedly molested the 15-year-old girl while she was on her way to school. The rickshaw driver abruptly halted the vehicle and tried to touch the girl. She immediately objected and screamed loudly. Neighbors, alerted by her cries, rushed to the scene, but the driver had already escaped.

The police then filed a case against the unidentified driver under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.