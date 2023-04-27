Mumbai: Police arrest five, recover stolen jewellery worth ₹1.71 Crore in Gamdevi theft case

Representative Image |

The Gamdevi police have arrested five people in connection with theft of jewellery worth ₹2 crore from a businessman’s Carmichael Road residence. Valuables worth Rs1.71 crore have been recovered.

House help arrested as first suspect

As reported by the FPJ on April 16, businessman Sharad Kumar Sangi’s house help was the first to be arrested. Sangi had found an expensive watch, diamond necklace, earrings, bracelet, a gold necklace, a chain and earrings and black and white diamond necklace missing from his locker. A case of theft had been registered against the house help, Maylen Suren, 37. Her accomplice Abdul Munaf was arrested from Jogeshwari railway station while fleeing the city.

The probe revealed that the valuables had been pawned with a broker, who was arrested on Thursday from Parel.