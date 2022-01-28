Mumbai: Police arrest Aurangabad candidate who used proxy candidate to appear for physical test

Bhoiwada police in Mumbai on Friday arrested a 22-year-old candidate from Aurangabad who used a proxy candidate for a physical test in order to clear the Mumbai police constable exam. The police are further investigating to trace the proxy candidate who appeared for the accused.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Satish Dadarao More, 22, based from Gangapur in Aurangabad in Maharashtra. "In 2019, an advertisement about police recruitment was out. Those interested candidates applied for the same. Accordingly, after a written test, More was called on December 14, 2021 for a physical test at the police ground in Marol. "It was found during investigation that instead of More his friend Krishna Karbhari More 24, was present for him. Krishna presented himself as Satish and submitted fake documents, did a duplicate signature and gave a physical test by running on the ground," said a police officer from Bhoiwada police station.

Rahul Prabhu, assistant police inspector is the complainant in the case who is posted at the recruitment. Prabhu after scrutinizing the documents to find about and proxy candidate use by forging the documents. "After checking documents and scrutinizing the CCTV footage it came to front and it was clear that Satish More had used a proxy candidate," said a police officer.

On the complaint of Prabhu, a case of cheating and forgery has been registered at Bhoiwada police station.

Jitendra Pawar, Senior police inspector, Bhoiwada police station confirmed about a case being registered against satish and Krishna and confirmed about the arrest of Satish More who is in police custody. "Our team is in search of the proxy candidate who had appeared for Satish," added Pawar.

Last week the Bhoiwada police arrested a 30-year-old man who used a proxy candidate in order to clear the Mumbai police constable exam. Balanath Pawar took help of his distant relative to clear the written test, medical and ground test. The crime came to light during scrutiny of photographs submitted during document verification with that of videography of the ground test.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:51 PM IST