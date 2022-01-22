e-Paper Get App

Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Mumbai police arrest 26-year-old man from Kolkata for duping city-based woman of Rs 34,000

The accused, Samarjyoti Das, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.
Staff Reporter
The Saki Naka Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Kolkata in West Bengal for allegedly duping a city-based woman of ₹34,000 on the pretext of owning a chance of winning a computer, laptop or an iPhone 11 in the online lottery.

Police said while the case was registered in September, the arrest was made recently.

Saturday, January 22, 2022, 06:30 AM IST
