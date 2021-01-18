Mumbai Police API receives 10 stitches after kite string slashes his neck

Mumbai: A 41-year-old Assistant Police Inspector (API) received a deep cut to his neck after manja (kite string) slashed his neck when the officer was riding his bike on the JJ flyover on Saturday. Following the incident was reported to the police, the MRA Marg police registered an offence against unknown person.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when API Rakesh Gavali attached to Worli police station was returning from Sessions Court. As soon as he climbed the JJ Flyover on his bike he received a burning sensation on his neck and soon it started bleeding, he did not took long to realised that he received a cut to due to kite string.

Gavali a resident of Naigaon then went to Sir J J Hospital, after taking initial treatment he was shifted to a private hospital. According to the police, Gavali received a deep cut to his neck and received 10 stitches.

Following the incident was reported to the MRA Marg police, they recorded his statement and registered an offence. Since the usage of kite thread have been prohibited in the city limits, the police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of 188 (disobeying public servant's order) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other) against an unknown accused. We are trying to check the CCTV footages in order to trace the accused, said a police officer.