Mumbai Police allows 803 mosques to install loudspeakers, 1144 applications received

Amid the loudspeaker row, Mumbai Police on Tuesday said it has allowed 803 mosques to install loudspeakers. They had received applications from a total of 1,144 mosques. The Mumbai Police added that they have not given permission to install loudspeakers in mosques located in silent zone.

Maharashtra CM directs police 'not to wait for anyone's permission' to maintain law and order

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the Police not to wait for anyone's permission to maintain law and order situation in the state.

Thackeray held a meeting with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday to review the law and order situation in the state considering the prevailing situation.

Chief Minister ordered that Police should take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order. Thackeray further held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth.

Intelligence has received reports that people from other States might come to Maharashtra to disturb the law and order situation in the state, Maharashtra Home Department informed.

Maharashtra DGP informed that preventative action has been taken against more than 15,000 people in the state.

"Today Home Minister held a review meeting regarding law and order situation. Maharashtra Police is capable of handling any kind of law and order situation. SRPF (Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force) and Home Guards have been deployed in the state. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace," said DGP Rajnish Seth.

"We have given notices in large numbers. Preventative action has been taken against more than 15,000 people. Notice under section 149 CrPC has been given to over 13,000 people," he added.

Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had on Sunday said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I would not listen from the fourth day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

He also announced that he will undertake more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities as well.

Case against Raj Thackeray

A case was registered in Aurangabad against MNS chief Raj Thackeray and organisers of a public rally where Thackeray delivered a speech on May 1. Police registered the case after seeing the videos of his public rally.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:02 PM IST