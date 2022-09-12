Mumbai: Pokhran nuclear expert Sanjay Chavan dies

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Sanjay Chavan, a technical supervisor with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) who had played an instrumental role in the nuclear tests in Pokhran during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, passed away at Fortis Hospital, Vashi.

He was 59. Chavan was a multifaceted personality with an inclination towards spirituality. The last rites were performed at the Sarsole Mokshadham in Jui Nagar .

The funeral was attended by renowned personalities from different sectors along with senior officials of BARC.

